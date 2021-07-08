Tipp publican and restauranteur says last minute decisions on reopening are not fair

A Tipperary bar and restaurant owner is joining others in calling for clarity from the Government about indoor dining.

Rose Young, owner of The Ragg Bar and Restaurant between Thurles and Borrisoleigh, has said that the prolonged uncertainty isn’t fair when they are trying to plan.

Doubts have been cast over the resumption of indoor dining on the 19th, with the Government meeting again today to discuss the issue.

Rose told Tipp Today that they need to be kept in the loop and last minute decisions are not fair.

“Honestly, I feel totally confused – totally confused. I don’t know whether I should go backwards or forwards.

“I mean, if I want to in the morning, I could have 50 for a wedding here.

“The Covid certs – is there an issue of legality? Can we stop people at the door and turn them away, especially if they’re part of a group? Are we opening ourselves up to somebody suing us for doing that?

“Nobody has to get the vaccine, it’s not a law.”

She added that while they, along with many other establishments, have installed outdoor seating and parasols, this does not protect against wind and rain. Just this week, she closed on two days due to the bad weather.

Rose stressed that outdoor dining in an Irish summer, with our unpredictable weather, is problematic.