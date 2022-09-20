Tipp native looking to expand business in Asia and North America

A Tipperary man has closed a near €7 million funding round for his Australian based business.

Property operations software solution CIM is the brainchild of Templemore man David Walsh who emigrated to Australia in 2009

They have locations in Cork, London and Sydney.

The funding will be deployed on international expansion in Asia and North America, with a doubling of personnel anticipated in the next 12 months.

According to CIM, its Peak platform empowers property operation teams to achieve operational efficiencies, reduced climate impact and superior customer experience.