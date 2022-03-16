Tipp man hoping to expand Chinese business

A Tipperary man living in China has plans to expand his ‘Covid project’ into a larger business as things normalize.

Shane McCormack originally moved from Clonmel to Beijing for a year but is now entering his fourth year there.

While he says that there are parts of China that are experiencing lockdowns and increased case numbers, Beijing is not currently in a lockdown.

During the height of the pandemic Shane set up his own business; ‘Game of Scones’ and says he now has people baking and delivering for him.

He told Tipp Today that once tourists are allowed back into the country and society opens a little more he has bigger plans.

“It’s still going strong, I was hoping to open a café, a café style bar. I didn’t see any point of it during the pandemic and I still don’t yet until it fully opens up yet and until any tourists can come in, it’s too much of a risk.”