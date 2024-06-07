Tipp man to begin hunger strike outside council offices

A Tipperary man says he’s starting a hunger strike at the county council offices in Nenagh today.

Paul Barry from Cappawhite and his wife have been operating a food truck in Dromineer since 2015.

But he’s now been informed that he’s been operating illegally and will have to vacate the casual trading space.

The local authority have already granted a number of trading licences to other people to sell their wares in the car park by the lake after new bye-laws came into effect last year.

But Paul says he was never made aware that he needed a licence so he’s been left with no option but to begin this protest.