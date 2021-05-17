Tipp to the fore in Junior Chambers Ireland awards

Three Tipperary people have been honoured among Ireland’s Ten Outstanding Young Persons, by Junior Chambers Ireland.

The Final Awards ceremony, held on Saturday, celebrated people between the ages of 18 and 40 who have been working for the betterment of society in 10 different categories.

Dromineer billionaires John and Patrick Collison received the honour for ‘Business and/or Entrepreneurial Accomplishment’, while Killenaule jockey Rachael Blackmore received the ‘Personal Accomplishment’ award.

The 10 nominees will go forward for consideration at the International awards, to be held in South Africa in November.