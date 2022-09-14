Tipp FM listeners urged to vote in the Best of Tipp Awards

Tipp FM wants to honour the businesses that keep the communities of County Tipperary thriving.

The Best of Tipp Awards 2022 are now open for listeners to nominate and vote for the “best of the best” in each of the 15 categories over the next six weeks.

Nominations are open until September 27th, and you will be able to vote for nominees until October 16th.

The public will then vote to pick their winners in each of the categories.

The Local Enterprise Office Tipperary, which supports business growth throughout the county, is a partner in Tipp FM’s The Best of Tipp awards.

Tipp FM’s Programme Controller, Stephen Keogh, says it’s all about honouring small and family owned businesses in the Premier.

Categories

Best Barber

Best Beauty Salon

Best Breakfast Roll

Best Butcher

Best Coffee

Best Gym

Best Hairdresser

Best ladies Boutique

Best Menswear

Best Pub

Best Restaurant

Best Takeaway

Best Tourist Attraction

Best Sports Club

Local Hero

Get your nominations in!!!! https://tippfm.com/best-tipp-awards/