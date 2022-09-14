Tipp FM listeners urged to vote in the Best of Tipp Awards

Tipp FM wants to honour the businesses that keep the communities of County Tipperary thriving.
The Best of Tipp Awards 2022 are now open for listeners to nominate and vote for the “best of the best” in each of the 15 categories over the next six weeks.
Nominations are open until September 27th, and you will be able to vote for nominees until October 16th.
The public will then vote to pick their winners in each of the categories.
The Local Enterprise Office Tipperary, which supports business growth throughout the county, is a partner in Tipp FM’s The Best of Tipp awards.
Tipp FM’s Programme Controller, Stephen Keogh, says it’s all about honouring small and family owned businesses in the Premier.
Categories
Best Barber
Best Beauty Salon
Best Breakfast Roll
Best Butcher
Best Coffee
Best Gym
Best Hairdresser
Best ladies Boutique
Best Menswear
Best Pub
Best Restaurant
Best Takeaway
Best Tourist Attraction
Best Sports Club
Local Hero
Get your nominations in!!!! https://tippfm.com/best-tipp-awards/