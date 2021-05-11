Tipp Chamber says continued Government support is vital

County Tipperary Chamber is calling on the Government to ensure that Covid-19 financial supports for businesses are maintained until the end of the year.

The Chamber’s CEO, Michelle Aylward, says there has been great excitement as many businesses reopen this week after almost five months of severe restrictions.

As the reopening continues in the coming weeks, the focus will turn to how Government will phase out the significant financial aid offered during the pandemic.

Michelle is joining Chambers Ireland in stating that such supports need to be kept in place to support businesses in the coming months.

“No I know there will be an announcement later in May but we would give a strong word to government that these supports should continue until the end of the year to allow businesses to bounce back from this.”

“They will probably see an initial rush in the coming weeks as everybody is going to be excited to be getting back out but then that will fade off so that’s not going to be a realistic target. So we will be calling on Government to make sure that they continue the support to help those businesses.