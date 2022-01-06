Tipp car sales up on 2020

New car sales in Tipperary last year continued to lag behind pre-pandemic figures.

There were 2,711 new ‘T’ registered cars last year, which is 266 fewer than 2019 – a drop of almost nine percent.

However, last year’s total was an increase of almost eight percent on 2020 when Covid-19 restrictions were first introduced.

Nationally, new car sales followed similar trends with almost 105,000 new registrations – up 19 percent on 2020, but down 10 percent on 2019.

8,646 new electric vehicles were sold last year, compared to just over 4,000 in 2020.