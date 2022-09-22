Thurles restaurant acknowledged for Best Shop Front

Ryan’s Daughter Restaurant has been named the Best Presented Shop Front in Thurles.

The Refresh Thurles Tidy Towns competition aims to acknowledge businesses in the town trying to improve the external appearance of their premises.

All businesses are automatically entered and the judges short listed a select few shops to be in with a chance of winning the Kathleen Wright perpetual trophy.

Family run Ryan’s Daughter, which is situated on Rossa Street, won the award this year for the second time having also been successful in 2017.

The judges said the restaurant won because of its fresh unique look with fabulous window displays, hanging baskets and handwritten menu boards.