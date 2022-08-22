Three local business make prestigious Top 100 list

Retail Experience has named three businesses in Tipp in the Top 100 Stores in Ireland.

As part of the AIB Merchant Services Retail Excellence Awards, Morrison’s Pharmacy in Cahir, along with Insomnia Coffee and Moran’s Menswear in Thurles, have all been ranked among the Top 100 Stores.

The Awards will take place on November 12th in the Galmont Hotel in Galway.

Duncan Graham, Managing Director of Retail Excellence, says that these Top 100 stores are flying the flag for the retail industry and have raised the bar even higher this year despite tough competition.