A Tipperary car sales company has settled a bill for over half a million Euro with the Revenue Commissioners.

Clonmel Auto Sales Ltd of The Rink, Queen Street, Clonmel was named in the latest list of tax defaulters.

The car dealership – which trades as Premier Autos – was found to have an outstanding tax bill of over €350,000.

When interest and penalties were applied the total owed to Revenue amounted to nearly €560,000.