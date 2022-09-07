Supermarket approved for Munster Hotel building

Planning permission has been granted to convert part of the former Munster Hotel in Thurles into a supermarket.

The proposals from Two-Mile Borris businessman Martin Healy entail a change of use of part of the ground floor from hotel to retail use.

This would also include a single storey extension to rear of the building on Cathedral Street and an increase in parking spaces from 99 to 153.

A section of the basement is to be used for storage.

Tipperary County Council has this week granted conditional approval for the project.