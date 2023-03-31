Success for Tipp butchers in Irish Butchers Guild competition

Two Tipperary butchers were among the winners at the recent Easter Lamb Display Challenge hosted by the Irish Butchers’ Guild.

Independent butchers from all over Ireland demonstrated their creativity and butchery skills in the event which featured a diverse range of traditional lamb cuts, presented with a unique twist, as well as innovative products that caught the judges’ attention.

O’Dwyer’s Butchers in Cashel and The Gourmet Butchers in Clonmel were each awarded a 4-Star Award for their impressive lamb display.

The overall Champion award went to Murphy’s Butchers from Tullow, Co. Carlow.