Covid-19 staff shortages are having an impact on some Post Offices in Tipperary.

An Post says that Kilsheelan Post Office is now closed, with social welfare recipients asked to make their collection at the Clonmel office instead.

Likewise, Cappawhite’s Post Office is also closed, with social welfare recipients asked to go to Tipperary Town in the meantime.

An Post is warning that it’s a rapidly changing situation, and that postal deliveries are also being affected in some areas.