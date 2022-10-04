Shock at sudden closure of South Tipp village shop

A south Tipperary business has become the latest to announce their closure due to the current difficult trading conditions.

The Daybreak store in Clerihan closed over the weekend. A notice on the door of the shop said that due to difficult trading circumstances they had no choice but to cease trading immediately.

It went on to say that all suppliers and creditors will receive notice of a liquidation meeting within the next number of days.

Owners Dean and Triona Hand thanked their customers for their loyalty over the last ten years and also praised their staff.