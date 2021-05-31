Postmasters say they are in urgent need of Government support

Postmasters are threatening to ballot members on a work stoppage in June, if the Government doesn’t give them a financial boost.

The Irish Postmasters Union’s warning that the state needs to act urgently to maintain the Post Office Network.

It says post offices in Tipperary and across the country need financial intervention within weeks or the Network will collapse.

Irish Postmasters Union General Secretary, Ned O’Hara says its members will be consulted on the way forward.

“We’re proposing to have members meetings in the middle of June – on the 14th, 15th and 16th when we’ll consult the members in relation to their views on the matter.”

“Following that meeting the national executive will then decide what action to take but the situation is grave and something needs to be done and needs to be done urgently. We are completely in the dark in relation to what our future looks like.”