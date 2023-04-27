An Post to be questioned about Liberty Square office

Questions have been raised about the future of the old Post Office in Thurles.

The outlet was moved from the town centre to the Shopping Centre in 2019 with a commitment from An Post that the premises would not remain vacant.

Four years later, the building on Liberty Square is still idle.

This led Councillor Jim Ryan to request that contact be made with the postal service to get an update on future plans for it at this month’s meeting of Thurles Municipal District.

He stressed that there haven’t been any for sale or for lease signs on the property, nor has any planning permission been received to show there are any plans to repurpose it.

Given its high-profile town centre location, fears were expressed that the building would fall into disrepair which would be a breach of the commitment An Post made.

Councillor Ryan said that he would love to see it given a new life as a digital hub or used as office or retail space.

A letter will be sent to the An Post headquarters seeking clarification on what they intend to do with the old Post Office building.