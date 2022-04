A prominent retail premises on the Clonmel bypass could be brought back into use.

A planning application has been lodged with Tipperary County Council for a change of use for the building just off the Carrigeen Roundabout on the N24.

If approved it would be used as a warehouse with trade counters.

Externally parking would be rearranged while a mechanical plant area is proposed for the rear of the building.

A decision is due on the application from Geared Up Limited by mid-June.