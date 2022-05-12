Plans announced to turn Cashel into a Financial Centre

Plans have been announced to turn Cashel into a Financial Centre and industry leader.

This comes as an addition to the 100 jobs also announced today by Wayside at a major launch in their Cashel Centre of Excellence, which was attended by government officials, the IDA, and local students and businesses.

With a current staff of 120, and a capacity of 160, the company revealed plans to expand to a Green site in Cashel incorporating more businesses and creating hundreds of employment opportunities for tipp.

Nick Wheeler the Head of Centralisation at Waystone says today’s news of expansion was a welcome surprise:

“We have found that Cashel has been brilliant for us, Tipperary has been brilliant for us… it’s a huge success story.”

” Tipperary for us is going to be the center that we would like to grow.. together with competing and complimentary businesses. “