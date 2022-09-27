Planning application lodged for Clonmel retail unit

Plans for a new off licence in Clonmel have been lodged with the planning authority.

The proposals are for the former Carphone Warehouse outlet in the Poppyfields Retail Park on the edge of the town.

The application before Tipperary County Council is for a change of use from retail to full off licence at Unit 13.

According to the details submitted to the local authority by Loman Caulfield the premises would be occupied by the Cavavin chain of specialist wine outlets.

A decision is due by mid-November.