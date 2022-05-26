Permanent TSB celebrating 30 years in Nenagh

The County Tipperary Chamber says the 30 year anniversary of Nenagh PTSB is a massive event for them.

The chamber is 100 years in operation and CEO Michelle Aylward says the local bank has been a valued member for 30 years of that.

She says that the networking event at the Abbey Court Hotel this morning is a great chance to show how businesses can adapt to changes, but also is an opportunity to bring their members together after Covid.

Speaking to Tipp FM Michelle said it’s important for the chamber to host events all over the county and reach as many businesses as possible :

“A lot of people would have thought we were just Clonmel focused and that is not the case whatsoever, we have membership all over the county.”

“We are no longer doing our events just in Clonmel and you will see these events popping up in places around the county over the next 18 months.”