Penneys is being urged to open store in Thurles

Local Councillor Jim Ryan has been in touch with the Penneys – Primark group asking them to consider the mid-Tipp town as a possible location.

The chain currently has just one outlet in the Premier County on O’Connell Street in Clonmel.

Councillor Jim Ryan says Thurles would be an ideal location for Penneys given the major revamp of Liberty Square which is currently underway.

“A lot of people have been saying while it’s great to have a fantastic new Square it would be very bad if most of the retail shops were left idle or empty so a lot of people have been on to me and others saying why can’t we get in more retailers, more shops into Thurles like Penneys.”

“So rather than just agreeing with them and saying you’re right I said I’d grab the bull by the horns. I made contact with Penneys last week and I got a response back to say they would take on board my suggestions and pass it on to their property department.”

Jim Ryan also feels Thurles is losing out on business due to the lack of choice available to shoppers.

As well as Penneys he has also been in touch with the likes of Mr Price, Dealz and Homestore in a bid to attract them to mid-Tipp.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Councillor Ryan said consumers need greater choice while also creating jobs in the locality.

“A lot of people are telling me here in Thurles that they’re shopping outside the town to go to Penneys in Clonmel or Kilkenny and as a result money that could be spent in Thurles is being spent in these areas.”

“And while they’re there they’re telling me that they’re doing their food shopping in Clonmel or Kilkenny so Thurles is losing out on that and I also feel that if Penneys came into Thurles it would draw new people into town that probably wouldn’t shop in Thurles before.