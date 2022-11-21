Opposition growing among Tipp Councillors to planned increase in rates

A Clonmel councillor says he would not be in favour of increased rates for businesses in this year.

It has been confirmed that in a document circulated to councillors over the last number of days in the lead up the budget on Friday that there could be a rise for local traders of 7%.

Fine Gael’s John Fitzgerald runs an Estate Agents in Clonmel and says it would be an awful blow and not something he personally would support.

While he would not be drawn on what his final vote will be as he is awaiting to attend a party workshop, he told Tipp Today he didn’t feel it would be the right decision at this time.

“I’m not in favour of an increase in rates and I think that for me being a rate payer that would be something that I can actually speak from the heart about. I know what it is to keep the doors open.

“But I’m in a good democratic party and we will make a decision on this among ourselves. We’ll make a Fine Gael decision on it. We’ll come up with solutions – we’re here to work with management not just say no to everything. That’s not what we do.”