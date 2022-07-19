Online Retail Scheme funding for local businesses

A number of Tipperary retailers have been included in funding to allow them get online and exploit new opportunities.

The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment has confirmed grants totalling €9.3 million for 216 retailers across the country.

The announcement by Minister of State Damien English of the latest allocation under the Online Retail Scheme is targeted at enhancing businesses online capability and presence so they can best exploit new opportunities and attract new customers.

Among those to benefit from the programme are Thurles based Air Impact Ltd, Stakelum Office Supplies, Ronayne Hardware & My-Tools, Stakelum’s Home & Hardware and the Clonmel based Equine Warehouse.

Successful applicants will receive a grant ranging from €10,000 to a maximum of €64,000.