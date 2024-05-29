Nominations open for this year’s County Tipperary Chamber Business Awards.

There was a record attendance at last year’s ceremony in Nenagh highlighting the awards as a key catalyst for showcasing business excellence.

This year the awards will be held in Clonmel on November 22nd in the Talbot Hotel.

Chamber CEO Michelle Aylward is encouraging businesses across the county to get involved.

“The awards are free to enter and they’re open to absolutely every business in Tipperary and most importantly you don’t have to be a member of our Chamber to enter these awards. We have about 13 different categories. One of the most popular ones is Employer of the Year – I suppose everyone wants to be able to win that and showcase it especially when they’re looking to recruit and retain staff and we also have a Retailer of the Year which is one we just brought in over the last couple of years.”

The application deadline is June 7th next.