New remote working hub for Clonmel

The idea of a remote working hub for the town had been explored by Tipperary County Council previously, but despite looking into the feasibility and trying to find a suitable provider it never came to fruition.

However, Republic of Work a private company from Cork, announced their intention back in November to set up a coworking and innovation hub to bring the opportunity for remote working to the town.

They are now located at Dr Croke Place, and intend to open officially in the new year.

There will be an Open Day this Thursday between 10am to 5pm.

CEO Frank Brennan says it is a chance to talk to the local business community and answer questions on how the new office space works.

” we have a gigabit connection coming into the building so that is super, super fast Wi-Fi, we have a Nespresso coffee, two meeting rooms with logitech equipment in each of the rooms, we have printing facilities, and the space will be accessed remotely as well so this will give people the option to come and go as they like.”

As they expand to their first location outside Cork Frank is also sure that based on their experience in Cork this will stop people having to commute or relocate from Clonmel.

“Rather than having to do that commute to the bigger towns or bigger urban areas, or being forced to relocate into these urban areas, its actually giving anyone and everyone the opportunity to work from a hub like this.

“We have all learned in the last two years that we can sufficiently work from home let it be a freelancer, whatever type of role you are in you have the opportunity to work from home or work remotely, so I suppose we have a very mixed bag of people working from our space here in Cork alone and we see much the same happening in Clonmel.”