New rail freight service to divert heavy traffic from Tipp roads

Irish Rail has announced a new rail freight service linking Mayo to Waterford which will take thousands of truck movements off the road.

In what could divert some heavy traffic off the roads of south Tipperary, Iarnród Éireann has linked up with XPO logistics to launch a new twice-weekly rail freight service between Waterford Port and Ballina in Mayo, in both directions.

According to Irish Rail the service, which begins at the end of June, will offer Irish industry a greener and more efficient mode of transporting freight between the west and south east.

It has the potential to switch 5,000 truck movements per year from road to rail.