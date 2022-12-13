New owner for well known Clonmel business

A Clonmel business has been taken over in an effort to future-proof the company.

Lahart’s Skoda have taken over the Ryan Motor Power Skoda dealership in Powerstown.

The garage in Clonmel will be Lahart’s second premises, along with their base in Kilkenny.

As part of the takeover, the company has plans to invest in the business, as well as employing staff from the local area.

Oliver Maun, Sales Manager with Lahart’s Clonmel says that they are hoping to build on the already successful Skoda brand in Tipperary.

“I see the takeover from Lahart’s as future-proofing the business here, the site, the showroom, staff as well, everyone is delighted with the takeover. Skoda as a brand have always been strong in Tipperary, especially in Clonmel and I suppose the whole county will benefit from this as well, being the main dealer for county Tipperary.”