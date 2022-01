The 4-Star hotel on the outskirts of Clonmel has been acquired by the Talbot Collection which already has seven hotels in its portfolio.

The Clonmel Park has 120 staff and has been under the management of Tetrarch for the past seven years.

The workers were informed of the news today with the new owners firmly stating that all jobs are safe.

Existing bookings for stays, events and weddings will all take place as already agreed.