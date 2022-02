New car sales in Tipperary were down slightly last month compared to January 2021.

According to figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry 739 new vehicles were allocated a T registration in January this year.

This is down 10 units or just under 1.5% on the same month last year.

Nationally the figures are down by .2% with 25,093 new registrations with electric cars making up over 10% of sales.