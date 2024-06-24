Nenagh makes Top 10 in latest IBAL standings

Tipperary’s entrant in the Irish Business Against Litter League has been deemed ‘cleaner than European norms.’

Today’s IBAL survey also shows Naas is the cleanest town in the country, ahead of Monaghan and Blanchardstown in Dublin.

Nenagh is ranked 7th of the 40 urban areas taking part

However, Dublin city centre has seen a further deterioration and has been declared “Littered”.

The Deposit Return Scheme for plastic bottles is leading to lower litter across the country.

Irish Business Against Litter spokesperson Conor Horgan says it’s great to see fewer cans and plastic bottles being dumped.