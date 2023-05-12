Nenagh company appoints Chief Financial Officer

SYS Group, the Nenagh headquartered financial services group, has appointed Alan Hannigan as Chief Financial Officer.

Alan joined the company in 2021 as Group Financial Controller.

In his new role, he will oversee accounting and finance within one of the leading Irish financial planning and services businesses.

SYS Group has €315 million of Assets Under Management. As well as Nenagh, they have offices in Dublin, Cork and Waterford.

The multi-award-winning company has circa 7,000 clients and forty members of staff.