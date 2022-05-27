Murphy: Integrity a perfect fit for Cashel

Tipperary is to benefit from the expansion of a leading global IT consultancy.

Integrity has been trading since 1998 and arrived in Ireland last October.

They have chosen Cashel as the location for their new International Operations Centre.

The move will result in jobs being created in areas such as IT project management, service management and quality & compliance.

Executive Director of IDA Ireland Mary Buckley says the decision is a welcome addition to the robust Life Sciences cluster in the region.

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Marie Murphy says Integrity is a perfect fit for the area.

“Life sciences consists of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and medical devices so Cashel is a great place for them to locate when you consider we have Boston, Abbot, Merck, Pinewood, Clonmel Healthcare all not too far away from them very actively involved in pharmaceuticals and medical devices.”