New rate demands on businesses in Clonmel should be ‘held off.’

That’s the view of local councillor Michael Murphy, who feels that they are particularly unhelpful at this time.

He told a recent meeting that they needed incentives to encourage both existing and new indigenous businesses to set up and stay in the Clonmel Town Centre.

He said not only would this help the economy but would generate more footfall in the area which is in line with the aims of the County Development Plan.