McGrath speaks out on “rotten culture” in Irish banking

A local TD doesn’t believe that Ministers didn’t know about the situation with AIB going cashless at locations across the country.

Tipperary’s Mattie McGrath feels the Government has to have known about the decision as there has always been political involvement in the Irish banking sector.

Deputy McGrath says the banking system in this country needs to be fit for purpose or there needs to be more support for An Post to help them cover these services.

He told Tipp Today that AIB’s statements that they have a good relationship with An Post are ‘disgusting’

“I know they haven’t any relationship with An Post. Look An Post and the Credit Union have great get up and go… they are willing to embrace but they need more support and more space and they need more security if they’re going to carry that kind of money.”

Deputy McGrath also told the station while people should keep their bank accounts, the banking system in the country also needs to be challenged.

“Use the banks I am not going to tell them to close their accounts… that would be foolish… but we must challenge the rotten culture that is in the banking and political system.”