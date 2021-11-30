Mayor of Clonmel urges people to shop local this Christmas

Clonmel shoppers will be able to avail of free parking in the run-up to Christmas.

The Borough District has again decided to open up the Council owned car parks each Saturday for the month of December.

Mayor of Clonmel Michael Murphy is urging people to take advantage of this and support local town centre businesses during what has been a very difficult time.

“It’s resilience has been tested like never before.

“I think we need to remind ourselves the importance of these businesses in terms of creating and maintaining jobs. Many of these business are family owned businesses. So I want to really remind people to support these businesses.

“Clonmel Borough District is playing its part with free parking every Saturday throughout the month of December in Council owned car parks.

The Borough District is also collaborating with the County Museum, the library and South Tipperary Arts Centre on a number of events which will be held in and around Clonmel’s prime retail area over Christmas.