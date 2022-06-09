Many local businesses expect to go cashless by 2032

Just under half of Tipperary businesses believe they may go cashless over the next decade.

In the global BOI survey Ireland was found to be a more cashless than 13 other countries participating in the research.

Tipperary has scored above the national average of 47%, with 48% of local companies in the Premier saying they might choose to be ‘fully cashless’ in the near future.

The counties most confident of this transition are Galway at 51% and Dublin at 55%.

Nationally, only 3% of people surveyed do not use card or digital payments in any situation.