Lowry: Insurance cover putting local businesses at risk

A Tipperary TD believes “we’re in danger of losing thousands of small business and voluntary organisations” due to the rising cost of insurance.

Michael Lowry has raised the issue with Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar in the Dáil, citing particular challenges being faced by Aqua Splash’s outdoor business at Dromineer.

The Tánaiste insists that insurance reform remains a priority, and says progress has been made with reducing pay-outs under new Personal Injury guidelines.

However, deputy Lowry says the insurance challenge is putting local businesses at risk.

“Those who fail to even get a quote for insurance are left with no alternative but to cease their operations and abandon their plans.”

“The denial of access to insurance cover is an immediate threat – we are in danger of losing thousands of small businesses and voluntary organisations.”

“We are talking about adventure centres for children, caravan & camping parks, bike hire shops, equestrian sports, home care providers, festivals and events.”