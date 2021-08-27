Local wedding bands still in limbo about return to gigs

Wedding bands in the Premier County along with their colleagues nationwide are continuing to lobby for an easing of Covid restrictions.

They have been in limbo for over 18 months now as Covid restrictions have left them without gigs with the Wedding Band Association feeling they have been forgotten by the government.

The group wrote to the Taoiseach this week ahead of a meeting between the association and the Government on Monday.

Tony Ward – who is originally from Templemore – is a singer and guitarist with the band Blue Moose.

Speaking on Tipp Today he said despite the fact they haven’t been able to perform at weddings dealing with the admin side of things has been busy.

“It was an admin nightmare – you’ve couples who didn’t know what to do or where to go. They were ringing us looking for advice – we didn’t know. We had no advice to give them – we were winging it week-to-week.”

“And today it’s still an admin nightmare so this is why this letter to the Taoiseach – there’s no rhyme nor reason to it anymore but its still causing the exact same headaches and problems to couples and bands around the country.”