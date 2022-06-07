Local man takes over as General Manager of Talbot Hotel

A new General Manager has been appointed to the Talbot Hotel in Clonmel.

William Burke will take up the role in the newly purchased and rebranded hotel.

The Clonmel native, has been working over the years between Ireland and UK, in the hospitality industry, having started his hotel management career in the former Clonmel Park Hotel.

In 2019 William joined the Talbot Collection, and most recently was Regional Area Manager in the Southeast Region.

Commenting on the appointment William said he is delighted to be joining a hotel that is so well known and respected in the County.

He also remarked on his pride to continue his career in his hometown giving back to the local community.