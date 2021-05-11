Local hotels reporting increase in bookings as lockdown eases

A North Tipp hotel is launching a number of new ventures as the sector slowly emerges from the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh has refurbished the bar while it’s been closed and is also opening a coffee-dock and a hair studio.

They are also planning an outside cinema for guests at the hotel.

Sales and Marketing manager at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh Michelle Kavanagh says they are at almost full capacity for July and August.

Speaking on Tipp today she also said weddings have still been taking place despite the restrictions on the numbers allowed to attend.

“We’ve had a steady flow of enquiries with weddings throughout the lockdown.”

“On the 7th of June the weddings are going to increase to 25 which is fantastic but we have had weddings with just 6 guests and they’ve been so special because it is just the bride & groom and in our case the parents. There was something about that because it was so intimate.”

“But it’s great to see 25 and hopefully as we go through the year we’ll increase that to 50 and hopefully to 100.”