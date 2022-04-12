Local company to supply lunch to Ukrainian children

A North Tipp company is providing lunches to Ukrainian children.

The Lunch Bag, which set up their Nenagh base in March 2020, provides lunches to schools across the country that are healthy, varied and use sustainable packaging.

The Tipp company has set up a Go Fund Me to ensure each child has a lunch and will match any funds raised to ensure these children have a lunch of their choosing.

If you would like to donate a school lunch or are a Principal in a Lunch Bag school and wish to get your students involved visit the lunch bag website.