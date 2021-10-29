Local company becoming a big player in promotions market

A Tipperary company is looking to make its mark on the lucrative promotional merchandise industry.

The sector is worth a staggering €70 billion worldwide with the European market accounting for €20 billion of that.

The Irish market is becoming increasingly competitive with over 100 businesses in the sector.

New to the party is SwagHut.com which is a wholly Irish owned company with offices in Nenagh and Dublin.

They specialise in providing branded products to large multinational companies.

Company founder Tom Ryan says they are at the cutting edge of the market.

“We’re a technology platform so you can source, store and ship your product with us. You can ship it to anyone, anywhere in the world using our technology platform.

“We have an incredible range of products from international brands like Patagonia, North Face, Apple and a lot of Irish brands too.

“We have a team now of 22 people – experts in technology, supply chain logistics and creative people as well.”