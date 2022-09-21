Local charities to benefit from Aldi Community Grants programme

Eight Tipperary charities will each receive a €500 donation from Aldi’s Community Grants Programme.

Among the beneficiaries are Roscrea SPCA, Suir Haven Thurles and C-Saw Tipperary.

The grants are chosen by Aldi store staff to help support charities that are important to them.

John Curtin, Group Buying Director of Aldi Ireland said that they are proud to continue supporting local charities across the county through the programme.

By the end of 2022, they will have donated over €500,000 to local charities and communities around Ireland.