Some local cafes and restaurants holding off on indoor dining

A number of cafés and restaurants in Tipperary have yet to reopen for indoor dining even though it has been allowed for over a week now for those who have been vaccinated or recovered from Covid.

Among them is the Cinnamon Alley in Nenagh – proprietor Marie Nagle says there are a number of reasons why she decided to continue with outdoor seating and takeaway sales.

They include being understaffed however speaking on Tipp Today she said the main reason is she doesn’t want to offend customers.

“I’d find it difficult to turn somebody away.”

“It’s a local restaurant – I’ve been here 30 years. I know everybody and everybody knows me and its very difficult to say….you’d have to police it very well and who are you going to offend? I certainly wouldn’t offend anybody.”

“Plus it would take somebody full time to be on the door policing.”