Local butcher hoping to capitalise on Grow with Aldi scheme

There was success for a Tipperary butcher in this year’s Grow with ALDI scheme.

Cashel native, Fiona O’Dwyer, is among the winners for her innovative Vale & Acre sausage rolls.

She has signed a seasonal contract with ALDI that will see her bake-at-home sausage rolls sold at 152 of their stores.

Fiona says this is a huge opportunity and she hopes everyone enjoys the taste of the sausage rolls, which are freshly made in Tipperary.

“They’re made with 100% Irish pork and have a delicious buttery pastry. We come from Cashel. We’re just one mile from the Rock of Cashel. It’s so important for us; it’s a huge opportunity.

“We’re a small little business, so for us to be able to be in 152 ALDI stores all around Ireland is mind-blowing. It just lets us reach a huge population. So hopefully people will come in, see the product, and like it as much as we do.”