Local Bank of Ireland branches to facilitate switch from Ulster Bank and KBC

Three Bank of Ireland branches in Tipperary are set to open over the coming weekends to assist customers switching from KBC and Ulster Bank.

The bank has seen record current account opening volumes in recent weeks, with analysis showing that the top three counties of movers to date are Longford, Cavan and Louth while Munster is lagging by comparison.

Since the start of the year, 27% of new personal current accounts have been opened by 35-39 year olds and 20% by 25-34 year olds.

Bank of Ireland will open 61 branches around the country on Saturday 15th and 22nd of October to further support customers intending to moving current accounts.

Locally, the Clonmel, Nenagh, and Thurles branches will be open on both dates.