Kelly calls for swift response to any NPHET recommendations

The Labour Party Leader is urging the Government to act immediately on any NPHET advice regarding the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly is confident that health officials will allow for a relaxation of rules when they meet today, but it’s unknown when the Government could ease the rules.

The 8pm closing time for hospitality and capacity limits at events are among the key restrictions to be discussed.

Deputy Kelly says that if NPHET recommends changes, Government should act on it before the weekend.

“I believe that after NPHET meets the Government should embrace opening up as quickly as possible.

I don’t see the necessity of holding it on for another week and when it comes in particular to the hospitality sector I believe that they should lift the restriction for this Friday to give pubs, restaurants, cinemas etc an extra week because they’ve been through so much.

“I think the 8pm is now out the window.”