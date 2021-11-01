Huge interest in virtual Tipperary Chamber Business Awards

The annual Tipperary Business Awards take place this week with an opportunity to network included in the online event.

They’re organised by County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce with 13 categories in all including Best Employer, Best in Retail, Micro-Business of the Year and Best Start-Up or Emerging New Business.

The event didn’t go ahead last year due to the pandemic with the decision made to host them virtually this year.

CEO of County Tipperary Chamber Michelle Aylward said there’s been a huge response from the local business community.

“We were very unsure but it turns out this year we have actually been blown away by the number of entries – this has been our best year for entries.

“We have well over the one hundred mark from the whole of Tipperary – entries have been phenomenal this year.

The online awards take place on Thursday afternoon from 2.30

