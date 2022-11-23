Green light for development on former Tipp mine site

Planning permission has been granted for a Bioproducts campus on the former Lisheen Mines site in Mid-Tipp.

The Naringtech development will create 30 new jobs and will contribute to lowering Ireland’s carbon emissions.

The facility will turn waste from household brown bins and forestry by-products into products such as yeast, renewable electricity and organic compost.

Local TD Jackie Cahill says it’s positive news for the area.

“This is exactly what I have been working for in the Agriculture Committee and as a government TD, I have been constantly saying let’s show what we can do to combat climate change and not what we can’t do and this is a huge step in that direction. We have the bio economy research centre located in Lisheen as well, all these things, we’re going to see great initiatives in the coming years on this site and this is the first one to break the mould.

“While the 0.3% might seem small, this is really great in the circular economy. This is what we have to do to combat climate change and I have been working on this for a number of years at Lisheen with Professor Kevin O’Connor, Anthony Fitzgerald, Tipperary County Council and others and I’m absolutely delighted that they got planning permission and it’s onwards and upwards now with the Lisheen site. We will get more industries like that there and there will be more of a reduction in our emissions because of the activity that will take place on the Lisheen site into the future.”